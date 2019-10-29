‘Chinese firms to invest in industrial sector’

LAHORE:Industrial sector in Punjab will get boost as a number of new Chinese companies are showing great interest for investment in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) due to improving ranks of ease of doing business and special economic incentives given to investors.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said that said Chinese investors welcomed Pakistan’s improving ranks in business index of the World Bank and showed their interest to invest in various sectors including textile, auto industry, construction, furniture and chemical.

He said they briefed the Chinese investors about the initiatives being undertaken by the new government to expand the economy during their stay in China and highlighted the rapid development in Allama Iqbal Industrial City of FIEDMC offering business-friendly environment, provision of immense investment opportunities along with great incentives for the investors.

He emphasised that a number of Chinese companies are already working in FIEDMC. “We welcome new players to join this huge market for developing collaborations in different areas as it will be a concrete step towards building partnership,” he added.

Mian Kashif upholding the government’s commitment to offering maximum facilities to overseas investors, emphasised that local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field. He said industries operating in the FIEDMC will have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.

Mian Kashif said as for as security to foreign and local investors is concerned, FIEDMC in collaboration with Industrial Police Liaison Committee has established police post at M-3 Industrial City and the industrial community will work under safe environment.

Three killed in incidents

Three people were killed in different incidents here on Monday. A 35-year-old man was killed in an accident in the Nawab Town police limits. Police handed over body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Tufail. He was on his way to work when he lost his control near Bhobatian and collided with a pole. As a result, he received head injury. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, two youngsters were killed in a road accident on Kala Khatai road when two bikers collided.The victims have been identified as Nauman and Asghar of Farrukh Abad. Police said the victims were involved in racing when they met an accident.