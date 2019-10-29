Rs300b agriculture schemes approved

LAHORE:The present government is utilising all resources to educate the farmers with modern agriculture.

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House here on Monday. The minister said the government’s priorities include equipping the production of small farmers with those of progressive farmers. He added that more than Rs 300 billion schemes have been approved for the development of agriculture under the Federal Government’s Agricultural Emergency Programme. The implementation of these projects has been started from the current financial year 2019-20. Under this programme production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oily commodities will be improved. There are plans to improve irrigation system, expand the command area of mini-dams in rainy areas, and launch “Kissan Dost Card” for direct and transparent supply of subsidy to farmers. A substantial amount of Rs 65 billion will be spent on implementing these schemes in Punjab. He said that the agriculture department was providing all possible facilities to the farmers of Punjab for utilisation of available water for agricultural use.

Jahangir Khan Tareen attended the meeting on special invitation of the minister and shared his knowledge and practical farming experiences with the participants. He said all departments concerned must be closely linked to increase agricultural production. He added: “We want to provide maximum facilities to the small farmers of the country so that they can get a fair amount of their labour.”

Seminar: Arabic Department of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised its first international seminar on Arabic language here Monday. The seminar was part of the educational and research collaboration programme of HEC between LCWU’s Arabic Department and International Islamic University Malaysia.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said in the light of vision 2020 of LCWU the university would improve quality of higher education through faculty development and internationalisation and added the seminar was an effort in this regard.

Prof Dr Najib Badri from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) talked about teaching of Arabic to non-native speakers. Dr Asim Saleh, head of the department of Arabic, IIUM spoke on the topic “Cultural manifestations of the Arabic language and how it influences the modern era.”