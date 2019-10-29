Peace, stability linked to interfaith harmony

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said interfaith tolerance and harmony is the only way to peace and stability.

Talking to visiting delegates of Pakistan Ulema Council from different districts and divisions of Punjab and representatives of different religious schools of thought here Monday, Tahir Ashrafi said that hatred and prejudice for one another would lead the world towards violence and anarchy. To end prevailing disturbances and restlessness from society, teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah should be acted upon in letter and spirit.

Tahir Ashrafi urged upon leading religious scholars to play their effective role in checking child abuse.

Tahir Ashrafi also announced observing "Child Protection Day" on 1st November all over Pakistan under aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. In this connection, public awareness campaign will be launched to check child abuse and violence against children, he added.

He underlined that extremist mindset was major obstacle to interfaith harmony. Interfaith dialogue is need of the hour to prevail tolerance and harmony among different societies and nations. After 9/11 incident, the world was taken towards clash of civilisations, which halted the entire progress on interfaith dialogue and harmony.

Despite several challenges, leadership of different religions demonstrated resilience and astuteness for interfaith tolerance and harmony and played effective role in upholding the importance of interfaith harmony.