Minister distributes Sehat cards among deserving people

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the deserving people at Government TB Bilal Gunj Hospital.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, CEO Health Lahore Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Zubair Niazi, Prof Javed Chaudhary and hundreds of deserving recipients of Sehat Insaf Cards participated in the ceremony.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid while addressing with participants of the ceremony said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed among those who are living below poverty line.

Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed in more than 20 thousand deserving people in this hospital, she added. Deserving persons for Sehat Insaf cards are also telephonically informed. She said that persons having Sehat Insaf Cards can avail free treatment facility of their whole family amounting to Rs 7 lac 20 thousand.

Patients through Sehat Insaf Cards can get themselves treated not only form government hospitals but also from more than three hundred private hospitals, she maintained. After provision of Sehat Insaf Cards in all districts, the same will also be distributed among registered differently-abled persons. Sehat Insaf Cards will also be distributed among registered retired officials of Social Security Department, she stated.

PTI government is providing best treatment facilities in the field of health sector according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the minister said.