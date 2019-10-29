NAB seeks detail of illegal private varsities

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Monday while taking notice of alleged un-approved and illegal private universities called a briefing from Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) officials.

Additional Secretary HED Tariq Hameed Bhatti, DG Accreditation HEC Tahir Abbas Zaidi, Director PHED Dr Shahbaz Shamsi and Director PHEC Nauman Maqbool Rao attended the briefing.

During the briefing, NAB Lahore team sought complete details from Regulatory officials regarding all such un-approved and illegal universities and directed for provision of compliance report to NAB Lahore regarding steps being taken against alleged illegal universities. Moreover, PHED officials have been advised to take suitable action against non-approved subjects being taught as part of different degrees in such universities.

In past, it had been observed that even after completion of studies, students had to face numerous obstacles and issues in wake of provision of degrees to them, whereas, keeping in view such instances of hardships on part of students, NAB Lahore directed all private universities to submit comprehensive details to HEC, PHEC and PHED of students who would successfully acquire admission with them.

Moreover, for the convenience of Public HEC, PHEC and PHED officials were also advised by NAB Lahore to display lists of approved and legal private universities along with complete lists of approved subjects.

Complex and opaque distribution of powers among Higher Education Commission, Punjab Higher Education Commission and Punjab Higher Education Department was observed in briefing which is required to be addressed on priority. For overcoming departmental weaknesses and bringing improvement in education system, numerous other suggestions remained under discussion during the briefing.

monitoring: The district administration is actively supervising anti-dengue drive and, due to its strict and uninterrupted monitoring, satisfactory results are coming, said district administration officials.

They said a total 37 patients are under treatment in hospitals and they are out of danger. Lahore is one of the districts where no death of dengue patient has been reported due careful clinical treatment for the patients.

The district administration officers are monitoring dengue teams in their assigned areas. Moreover, it has been made compulsory to all additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to pay visits to fields daily to supervise dengue teams, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Ashgar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk paid a visit to Old Anarkali and DHA, respectively and inspected dengue SOPs. AC Model Town, AC Raiwind, AC City and AC Cantt visited areas in their jurisdiction. DC Lahore Danish Afzal paid visit Panagah, Thokar Niaz Baig to review arrangements. He met with passengers and had a dinner with them. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Virk was with him.