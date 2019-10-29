Principal removed for ‘harassment’ case mess-up

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday removed the Principal of Govt MAO College from the post following a probe committee held the college administration responsible for mishandling an alleged harassment case against a male faculty member who had later committed suicide.

According to the HED notification, college Principal Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan, Professor of English (BS-20), has been directed to report to the Higher Education Department on administrative grounds immediately. “He shall stand relieved forthwith,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, Vice Principal Riaz Ahmed Hashmee, Professor of Biology (BS-20), has been assigned the look after charge of the post of Principal, Govt MAO College in addition to his own duties till further orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that a lecturer of English of Govt MAO College, Muhammad Afzal, had allegedly committed suicide on October 9 following the college administration did not issue a clearance certificate to him as he was exonerated in the alleged harassment case by the college’s anti-harassment committee.

The HED had formed a committee, headed by Vice Chancellor of University of Okara Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, to probe the alleged harassment case against the teacher. The probe committee had held the college administration responsible for mishandling the case as the female student who had levelled baseless allegations against the lecturer was not warned by the college management.