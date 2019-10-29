Governor’s House to open twice a week, says Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday announced opening Governor's House to the general public for two days in a week for providing them recreation facility.

He said that as per the business plan, it was also decided to allow the corporate sector for arranging its ceremonies and events in Governor House. The governor stated this while giving a detailed briefing about business plan to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Governor House here. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Ministers Brig (retd) Ejaz Shah and Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present. On the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar also briefed the Prime Minister about fencing at Governor House building, facilities and security arrangement being provided to the people visiting Governor House. He said that Governor House would remain open for public for two days- Saturday and Sunday, whereas the study and research visits would be allowed during the whole week.