People won’t become part of negative politics, says CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the elements dividing the nation are, in fact, espousing the agenda of safeguarding personal interests.

In a media statement issue here Monday, he said that people would never become part of their negative politics and nobody could stop the country from making progress. The chief minister said the negative agenda of rejected elements had failed earlier and it would meet the same fate now.

The people wanted national development, not anarchy, and they would never side with those trying to impede the national development process, he added. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was moving towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The road agitation was an attempt to stop the development process but no one could stop Pakistan from moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

Erdogan: Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the president and the people of Turkey on their national day. In a message, the chief minister said that a strong relationship of mutual respect exists between the people of Pakistan and Turkey.

In fact, brotherly relations exist between the two countries and the hearts of the peoples also beat together. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkish friendship is getting stronger day by day as the people are tied with each other in strong relations of brotherhood, love and affection. He said that Turkey had tremendously progressed under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it always sided with Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar said that people and the government of Turkey had constantly supported Pakistan’s stance at the international level and we are thankful to Turkey for its support on the core issue of Kashmir.