Pemra slammed for imposing ban on TV channel anchors

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the cabinet and senior leaders have slammed the Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority for clamping ban on TV channel anchors from appearing in other talk shows, as the main government spokesperson insisted the step was reiteration of the court orders and the code of conduct.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan made it clear that no anchor had been stopped from expressing views. “Anchors can discuss anything in their shows,” she emphasized.

She pointed out that the (Pemra) advisory was already there as per the court orders and was also a reiteration of the code of conduct. She added that in order to staying from speculations, it was imperative to keep it in mind.

However, her colleague in the federal cabinet Dr. Shireen Mazari, who is Minister for Human Rights, wrote on her twitter account, “who is an ‘expert’? An interesting though unintended debate has been generated - so purely at an academic non-political level: Do I need a degree in politics to be an expert on politics? I have no degree in ‘human rights’ so should I go on TV to discuss ‘human rights’ issues?”.

She also wrote, “Do I need a degree in IR/Strategic Studies to discuss foreign/defence policy? What degree do I need to talk about information? Is expertise defined by a degree? Finally, we have a debate at an abstract level media should focus on! But what "experts" would be needed for such a debate on TV?”

Central PTI leader and former finance minister Asad Umar described the Pemra decision to ban anchors as amazing and advised Pemra to better take action against fake news instead of suppressing right of individuals, including TV anchors from appearing in talk shows hosted by other anchors.

“Amazing decision by Pemra to stop anchors to go on any other talk show and express their opinion! Pemra should be doing a better job taking action against completely fake news and not suppressing the right of individuals, including anchors, to express their opinion,” he tweeted.

The outspoken Minister for Science and Technology Ch. Fawad Hussain was in agreement with Dr. Mazari’s views, expressed in her tweets and he called the Pemra ban as illogical, unnecessary and uncalled for.

As the JUI-Fazl launched its Azadi March, the electronic media watchdog, through a notification, banned regular TV talk show anchors from appearing in talk shows, being conducted by other anchors.

Pemra also issued a warning to those indulging in ‘inappropriate and biased analyses and negative propaganda’ of action. It emphasized that under its regulations, anchors are liable to hosting the show impartially and objectively without giving verdict on any issue.

Agencies add: Meanwhile the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has also raised serious concerns over Pemra notification that restricted news channels for barring TV Anchors from appearing as analysts on TV channels.

CPNE President Arif Nizami in a statement issued on Monday said barring anchor persons from appearing TV channels was the violation of constitutional basic rights. He said Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees free press and freedom of expression therefore, Pemra could not issue such notification while using the name of honourable Supreme Court. Supreme Court has always upheld freedom of media and freedom of expression as basic principle to democracy, the statement further added. He said that CPNE believed in media freedom with upholding the responsible and ethical code of practice in journalism.

He warned the government not to use watchdog as tool for curbing media freedom and demanded of Pemra to withdraw its notification.

Afzal Butt President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) met with the chairman Pemra and conveyed his serious concerns and anger of the journalist community on continued media gagging and censorship imposed by the government through Pemra.

He told him that PFUJ has taken serious notice of latest attempt of curtailing of media freedom and freedom of expression in Pakistan though black laws of Pemra and misuse of government functionary and Pakistan media regulatory authority.

Afzal Butt informed Chairman Pemra Muhammad Salim that media and journalist community totally reject the banning of anchors in TV news and current affairs show which is denying journalists to express their views on television and on other media forum is serious violation of basic rights defined and guarantied in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He called for immediate withdrawal of the Pemra notification and advice which is a black spot on freedom of press, media and freedom of expression.