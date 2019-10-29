ACLC arrests inter-provincial gang of car lifters

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted a gang of car-lifter and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.