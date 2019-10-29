close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Opposition parties in Nowshera ready to join march

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

NOWSHERA: The leaders of opposition parties on Monday finalised strategy for Azadi March and warned the government against creating any hurdle to marchers.

Talking to reporters after a meeting, the leaders of JUI-F, PML-N, ANP, QWP and PPP said that they would welcome the caravans from Mardan, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and other areas at Police Petrol pump on Grand-Trunk Road in Nowshera.

They condemned the arrested of Mufti Kifayatullah and suspension of the citizenship of Hafiz Hamdullah. The government could subdue the opposition leaders through such tactics, they added. They said the government had failed to deliver.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan