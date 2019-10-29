Opposition parties in Nowshera ready to join march

NOWSHERA: The leaders of opposition parties on Monday finalised strategy for Azadi March and warned the government against creating any hurdle to marchers.

Talking to reporters after a meeting, the leaders of JUI-F, PML-N, ANP, QWP and PPP said that they would welcome the caravans from Mardan, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and other areas at Police Petrol pump on Grand-Trunk Road in Nowshera.

They condemned the arrested of Mufti Kifayatullah and suspension of the citizenship of Hafiz Hamdullah. The government could subdue the opposition leaders through such tactics, they added. They said the government had failed to deliver.