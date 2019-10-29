Opening of Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand sought

GHALLANAI: A grand jirga held in Ekkaghund and discussed various issues being faced by the people in Momand district on Monday.

Elders and notables from different tehsils, including Awami National Party Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand, Malik Izzat Khan, Malik Fazal Khaliq, Mohmand Welfare Organisation president Mir Afzal Mohmand and others attended the jirga.

The elders demanded the government to give 50 megawatts free electricity from Mohmand Dam to the local people, open Pak-Afghan border to boost trade between the two countries, put an end to minerals grabbing, restoration of scholarships for the students, royalty from Warsak Dam and improving condition of hospitals in the district and others.

MPA Nisar Mohmand said spending provincial budget on development work was his right but the local MNA was creating hurdles in the way of development. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government must stop discriminatory treatment.