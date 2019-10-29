Accountability court declares Salman Shahbaz proclaimed offender

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday declared Salman Shahbaz son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as proclaimed offender, an accused of money-laundering assets beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills drain case. The court has also seized all the assets of Salman.

Previously, the court had started proceedings to declare Salman Shahbaz a proclaimed offender after the NAB officials had informed the court that he is not appearing before the Bureau in different investigations.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 17, Mushtaq alias Cheeni and his son Yasir Mushtaq alleged front men of Shahbaz family in their confessional statements before the court had confessed that they facilitated Salman Shahbaz son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for converting his Rs6oo million black money into white money through fake loan agreements and engineered telegraphic transfers (TTs). The NAB is also investigating all members of Shahbaz family for alleged money-laundering and having assets beyond means. Moreover, the NAB had summoned Hassan and Hussain but they didn’t appear as both are absconders in Avenfield case and are living in London. Salman is also an absconder in Ramzan Sugar Mills case and is living with his cousins in London.