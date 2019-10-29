First private LNG cargo ship to arrive at Gasport terminal

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Universal Gas Distribution Company, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha has said that Pakistan history’s first private LNG cargo will arrive at the Gasport Terminal.

This is the second LNG terminal and UGDC will utilise its additional private capacity. This terminal has less line losses and better efficiency, which will help keep gas prices low. This terminal is free from any conflict and GoP has played its due role for this status.

Mr Paracha in a statement issued here on Monday said that the day of arrival of first LNG cargo ship will be milestone in Pakistan’s energy and gas sector with regard to private participation. “We are planning to play an important part for development of economy in future through continuous supply of gas with lower tariff,” he said.

He said his company will provide 40 mmcfd RLNG to CNG stations in Pakistan and it will gain momentum in the months to come. However Sui Northern is at present is supplying 60 mmcfd RLNG to CNG sector. He clarified saying that those CNG outlets which have inked deal with UGDC will end getting RNLG from Sui Northern.

He said his company is also in the process of finalising the agreement with textile industry for provision of RLNG, but in the first phase his company will provide RLNG to CNG sector. He said that the CNG stations will do away with supply from the Sui Northern and will get RLNG from UGDC because of lower prices. So far 653 CNG stations have inked agreement with UGDC for RLNG supply and more CNG outlets are in the line for deal.