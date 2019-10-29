Working together

This past Saturday proved a blessed day which saw some dramatic changes in our political history. The first breakthrough came in the form of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s interim bail which was granted by the IHC on humanitarian grounds. The second major development was the inking of the deal between the government and the political parties on the issue of the Azadi March. Both events helped a lot in bringing down the political temperature. Peaceful protest is the democratic right of every political party and after several rounds of talks, the government and the opposition parties succeeded in chalking out a plan to deal with the issue amicably.

The government committee assured the Rahbar Committee that the government will make no attempt to disrupt or block the march until the protesters remain peaceful. Reportedly, the opposition parties also retreated from their previous instance of holding the rally at D-Chowk. In the same way, the opposition parties guaranteed that they will not damage the life and property of citizens. Indubitably, the treasury benches and the opposition parties are the two wheels of the democratic process and if one of them fails to deliver effectively the entire edifice of parliament is razed to the ground. Furthermore, owing to the unnecessary political wrangling, it is the common man who suffers a lot.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali