An energy fix

The demand of electricity will never decrease we must select the source of power generation which is cost effective. Hydel power requires high capital cost for its installation and very low running cost whereas thermal installation is comparatively low but the running cost much higher than hydel.

In Pakistan, we cannot totally discord thermal power energy but can phase out when our hydel capacity is increased. The importance of hydel power cannot be denied while bearing a huge import bill of fossil fuels. There is a dire need to carry out an overall survey of all four provinces for installation of hydel power stations on a priority basis which can take over the generation capacity of thermal generated energy in the next ten to fifteen years. The comparison in cost of hydel is Rs2 approx per unit while the average cost of fossil fuels (coal, gas, furnace and diesel is Rs9.17 per unit. I want to further add that the concept of micro hydel dams whose generating capacity is 40/-KW must be studied and implemented as its capital cost is low and can be built on hilly terrains where flow of water can be maintained throughout the year. I urge the federal energy ministry to look into this aspect and formulate policy accordingly to meet our urgent need to redress energy problems.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt