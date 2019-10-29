Al-Baghdadi’s death

In a US Special Forces’ Operation in Syria, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the chief of the Islamic State (IS), is claimed to have been killed along with his wife and three children. Having captured swathes of Syria and Iraq, Al-Baghdadi had established the Islamic State (Caliphate). Since then the IS had unleashed unparalleled terror, carried out atrocities against the Yazidi community in Iraq, and mercilessly killed thousands of innocent people.

Besides, inspired by the IS, many gruesome attacks took place in other parts of the world as well. It drew global attention and revulsion when it beheaded ruthlessly a dozen foreign nationals from Japan, British and US. Encouraged by the IS’s rabid ideology, many young people joined it and established a reign of terror. While Al-Baghdadi’s death has been widely hailed across the world, it is hoped that the IS’s lingering influence will die out, and will not bounce back again.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur