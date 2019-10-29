close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Old and accused

Newspost

 
October 29, 2019

The present slow-moving system of accountability and keeping elderly accused in NAB custody for long periods is going to make this effort futile. Most elderly accused in custody are likely to get sick and ultimately land in some foreign hospital for treatment and never return like Gen Pervez Musharraf and Ishaq Dar.

It is suggested that accused elderly people should be arrested when inquiry is complete and case is ready for court proceedings.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

