No solution

This refers to the editorial ‘No solution to debt’ (Oct 28) which rightly exposes that the government lacks a robust debt management strategy. Real austerity has not been implemented as the government has avoided slapping a ban on import of luxury and unnecessary foreign items which consume $ 8-9 billion of the import bill. The government remains unfocused on the bloated current expenditures. The size of the government needs reduction. A lean government can bring in efficiency and qualitative improvement. Non-productive schemes involving cash dole-outs are a burden on the national exchequer. Emphasis should shift to income generating projects on a self-sustaining basis. Dollars are being borrowed to bridge the budget deficit and cater to rupee denominated obligations which is a dangerous trend. The high interest rate is discouraging investment as investors prefer to keep their money in banks and earn reasonable risk free return.

Since debt management is critical to avoid insolvency, the following measures be adopted: 1) complete ban on import of non essential foreign stuff; 2) shut down money changers/exchange firms to stop unnecessary outflow of dollars; 3) the State Bank to buy dollars from the market to augment reserves as done during the Musharraf regime; 4) reduction in interest rate; 5) aggressive industrialization; 6) acceleration in economic activity by strengthening institutional support with consistency in policies; and 7) developing short-term, medium-term and long-term economic plans with specific targets and goals so that the key stakeholders are on the same page.

Arshad Majeed

Karachi