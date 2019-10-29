close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
October 29, 2019

Sindh claim shooting gold

October 29, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh’s shooting team claimed gold medal in the National Games 2019 at Jhelum Shooting Range on Monday. In the team category of skeet event, Sindh — consisting of Khurram Inam, Ahmed Sultan and Ahmed Usman — won gold medal. Meanwhile, Sindh’s Ahmed Usman clinched bronze in the individual category of the skeet event.

