Defence line exposed as Pakistan conceded 22 goals

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s ouster from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was written on the wall when they were going to participate in the Olympics Qualifier against Netherlands in their home country as there was a vast difference of hockey skills and experience between the teams.

How the Green-shirts surrendered in the last match which they lost by 6-1 once again exposed the vulnerability of Pakistan in various areas of the game. Questions have been raised on the selection of the team and training methods. The Green-shirts conceded as many as 22 goals and managed to score only eight goals in four matches, two against Germany and two against Holland.

The performance of the Green-shirts in the first match against the Netherlands was satisfactory. They stunned hockey experts. A team that had been away from the international hockey for many months played outstandingly and took the lead thrice. The match ended in a draw because of a controversial umpiring decision.

But in the second match the story was totally different. Pakistan lost it by 6-1, thus failing to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. A long battle for the Olympics and World Cup qualification is waiting for the Green-shirts now.

There was no match between Pakistan and Germany, who are ranked fifth in the world. The matches were organised for practice purposes before the qualifier. Those players were picked who always preferred foreign leagues over participation in the national training camp. It was not possible to have a good combination because the players had not played together. Some of them came to Pakistan on the very day of trials.

The Manzoor Junior-led selection committee and manager-cum-head coach Khwaja Junaid-led team management played a gamble on eight senior players which did not work, as happened during the last five years.

The PHF, the selection committee and the team management did not have enough courage to say goodbye to the senior players and induct young and energetic players. Even then the team would have lost the matches but at least the young boys would have gained international experience. It would have helped them in future international competitions.

That the team conceded 22 goals in four matches tells a lot about the skills of our defenders and goalkeepers. The only players whose performance was somewhat better were the drag flickers on penalty corners.