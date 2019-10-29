Jansher urges PSF president to remove top officials

KARACHI: Former great Jansher Khan has asked Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) president Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to sack PSF secretary and Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) director because they have been playing politics.

Jansher questioned the logic behind sending junior players to Egypt for training. The visit was not only a waste of time but also a huge waste of taxpayers’ money national exchequer, he said in a statement.

Those players who participated in Junior Academy in Egypt were already top ranked in their respective categories and were also physically fit, he added. But after the Egypt tour, they put on weight and their rankings dropped, he said. He added that Pakistan had great squash players, including Qamar Zaman and Jehangir Khan, who could be hired to train the youngsters.

“There was no need to send junior players abroad in the name of training. It is difficult to understand the logic behind this decision. In fact, foreign coaches including those from Egypt watch our game videos and train their players as per our techniques,” he claimed.

The eight-time World Open champion Jansher said that current players were not able to undergo strenuous training that may stretch to four to five hours daily because of lack of stamina. “Current players are not playing squash for the country. They are only playing for getting visas of foreign countries. Visa NOCs should not be given to players until they give their best performance for the country,” he said.

“When I was playing competitive squash, I used to train daily for six to eight hours. But the current players do not want to work hard as they only play squash for money, foreign tours and latest models of mobile phones. There is not even a single good player among the lot playing squash in Pakistan,” he said.

He also urged the federation to get rid of unprofessional coaches and trainers who do not know the basics of squash and appoint professional coaches and trainers for the revival of squash in the country.

Jansher also advised players to work hard, which he said was the only way to be successful. “I also assure them if they give only 10 years of their lives for squash then they and their families will enjoy the benefits for the rest of their lives,” he added.

“The federation must take harsh and bold steps without any pressure. We are always ready to help them for the revival of squash in the country as I feel it is our national and moral duty,” he said.