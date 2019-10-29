Bismah, Javeria star as Pak Women thrash Bangladesh

KARACHI: Skipper Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan cracked half-centuries to help Pakistan women overcome Bangladesh women by 15 runs in the second Twenty20 International match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Monday.

After being invited to bat, Pakistan scored 167-3 in their 20 overs. It was their third-highest total in the format.

The imposing total posted by Pakistan was mainly because of the 95-run second-wicket partnership between Bismah and Javeria. Batting at one-drop, Bismah recorded her highest score in the format as she hammered an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls, studded with nine fours and a six. It was her 10th T20I fifty.

Opening batter Javeria scored a 44-ball 52, hitting five fours and two sixes, before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who took 2-27 in her four overs.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to find momentum early on after both openers Ayesha Rahman (5) and Shamima Sultana (11) were sent back to the pavilion with just 25 runs on the board.

With three balls still to go in the powerplay, Rumana Ahmed, who top-scored with a 30-ball 50 for Bangladesh in the opening game, followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any runs as she left Bangladesh reeling at 25-3.

With a 32-ball 45, Sanjida Islam put up a fight to keep Bangladesh’s hopes alive in the match. But, her stay at the crease was eventually curtailed by Sadia Iqbal, who finished with 3-19 in four overs. Bismah was adjudged Player of the Match.