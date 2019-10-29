Misbah believes young Pak brigade can do well in Australia

KARACHI: Misbah-ul-Haq’s first assignment as Pakistan’s head coach ended in a disastrous 0-3 defeat against a second string Sri Lanka side on home soil earlier this month.

Now, he has landed in Australia along with a largely young team, hoping to surprise the fancied hosts in a three-match T20 International series that will be followed by a two-Test assignment.

Misbah, who has been under a lot of fire since Pakistan — the reigning world No.1 T20 team — were blanked 3-0 by Sri Lanka in Lahore, believes that his team has the ability to produce good results in Australia. But he also acknowledged that the conditions Down Under would completely different for the tourists.

“The conditions are totally different than when you play in all other parts of the world,” Misbah said during an interaction with the media in Sydney on Monday. “So you need to adjust to that pace and bounce especially in the batting unit and obviously when you’re bowling, because in Asian conditions your biggest strength is your spinners. You have to bowl slightly differently here, the lengths are different, even the lines are different for the pacers here. So these are the challenges we are looking at ahead of this series. We want to address those and the kind of talent we have, if we can be disciplined in all departments, I think we can produce good results,” he said.

While conceding that the tour of Australia is always a huge challenge for visiting teams, Misbah stressed that Pakistan will not prove to be pushovers in the forthcoming matches.

“Sometimes it’s a challenge for the captains. Azhar has already captained in Australia. He’s a bit experienced, he knows, and he’s played a lot of Test cricket. Babar is new, and so it will be really important for me to pass on advice. The team also needs to support him and execute plans.

“Some of the bowlers who have experience can help him too. Imad Wasim is there, Wahab Riaz is there, Mohammad Irfan... they can really help him, setting the fields, having their bowling plans executed properly. Obviously it’s a new thing, new experience for him but I think all these challenges will help him get stronger and be bigger in stature.”

Misbah also explained the reasons why leggie Usman Qadir was picked for the tour. “The last couple of years now, we’ve just been playing Shadab Khan, who’s been slightly out of form. There are very few legspin options in Pakistan. A few of the youngsters have come up just in this season, and Usman Qadir is one of them. He played the T20 tournament there and he bowled well. We picked Usman because he has experience playing in Australia, knows the conditions and with his height, especially, gets little bit more bounce also. I thimk his variations, the flipper and the googly for example, gave him a bit of an advantage. That was the reason behind his selection. We need to develop someone in that department, so that we have a back-up for Shadab, especially before the World Cup.”

Misbah believes his young pace attack will prove its mettle against the Aussies. He has high praise for 16-year-old Naseem Shah, who is one of the various surprise selections in the current Pakistan squad.

“He (Naseem) is bowling well. Especially in the four-day competition that’s going on, first-class, he’s bowling well. The good thing about him is he’s bowling well in all spells. He’s now playing his fourth first class game of the [Quaid-e-Azam trophy] back home, and in all spells he’s bowling quick. His control with the ball is also good. I’m looking forward to him bowling here in Australia where the conditions will also give him some assistance in getting pace and bounce. Everybody is excited to get him in the team.

“There is always the surprise that plays a part in selection but again you need to bowl well in Australian conditions. Only pace is not going to favour you. The good thing with him is he can bowl in good areas also. At Under-19 levels he bowled really well with the new ball and the old ball and he’s doing that in first-class cricket, too. Looking forward, if he can just put the ball in the right areas at that pace, it could be a surprise package.” –with inputs from agencies