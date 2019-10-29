close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 29, 2019

Instagram bans fictional snippets showing suicide

World

AFP
October 29, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO: Fresh rules in place at Instagram on Monday ramped up a ban on images that might encourage suicide or self harm, adding drawings and other fictional content to the list.

The Facebook-owned image and video sharing service early this year clamped down on images of self-injury after a British teen who went online to read about suicide took her own life. "We will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide on Instagram, such as drawings or memes or content from films or comics that use graphic imagery," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in blog post.

"We will also remove other imagery that may not show self-harm or suicide, but does include associated materials or methods." Instagram has never allowed posts that promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.

With the rule change early this year, Instagram began removing references to non-graphic content related to people hurting themselves from its searches and recommendation features.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World