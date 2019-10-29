Instagram bans fictional snippets showing suicide

SAN FRANCISCO: Fresh rules in place at Instagram on Monday ramped up a ban on images that might encourage suicide or self harm, adding drawings and other fictional content to the list.

The Facebook-owned image and video sharing service early this year clamped down on images of self-injury after a British teen who went online to read about suicide took her own life. "We will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide on Instagram, such as drawings or memes or content from films or comics that use graphic imagery," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in blog post.

"We will also remove other imagery that may not show self-harm or suicide, but does include associated materials or methods." Instagram has never allowed posts that promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.

With the rule change early this year, Instagram began removing references to non-graphic content related to people hurting themselves from its searches and recommendation features.