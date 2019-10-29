close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

KASBIT holds job fair

Karachi

 
October 29, 2019

KARACHI: Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology, has arranged a successful job fair at KASBIT S.M.C.H.S location for providing Job placement opportunities to its graduating students. A large number of students participated in the fair who were interviewed by Multinational & National companies.

The representative of the companies provided career counseling to the participating students the companies representatives acknowledge the level of competency of the interviewees and appreciated the efforts of KASBIT in providing Highly skilled professionals to the job market. The students thanked the management of the Institute for providing them opportunities.***

