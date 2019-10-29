Man kills robber, injures another during attempted mugging

A citizen on Monday foiled a mugging bid and gunned down an alleged robber and injured another in the Korangi area.

The incident took place in the afternoon within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. Police said they rushed to the scene upon receiving information about a firing incident near the NADRA office in the Korangi Sunday Bazaar area. A man, Waqas, told them that he was heading towards his office when two robbers intercepted him to mug him.

However, the man overpowered one of the robbers and took out his pistol. He fired at the robbers, killing one of them and injuring the other. The police shifted the body and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Three stabbed

Meanwhile, a mentally ill person stabbed and injured three of his family members within the Paposh police station’s remits. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a house in Aurangabad, Nazimabad No 5.

Police said the injured were identified as 50-year-old Nasir, his wife Kausar, 40, and Rabia, 23, who were shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. During investigations, it was revealed that the attacker, Amir, son of Sabir, was suffering from a mental disorder and on Monday afternoon he had a quarrel with some of his relatives, during which he stabbed them with a dagger. Police said they had arrested the attacker and further investigations were under way.