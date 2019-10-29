22 suspects arrested in Rangers’ raids

The paramilitary force has arrested 22 suspects alleged to be involved in heinous crimes in Karachi. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers had conducted raids in Zaman Town, Rizvia, Liaquatabad, Mirpur, Brigade, Kroangi Industrial Area and Docks areas where they arrested 18 suspects.

The suspects were identified as Aqib, Bilal, Muhammad Shahzad, Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan, Syed Fahad Raza, Beyran, Saadullah, Shahzad, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Waqas, Fasih Ramzan, Muhammad Hamza, Muhammad Amir, Asif, Ahsan Ali, Bilal, Amir Khan and Feroze Khan. They were alleged to be involved in a number of street crimes and other heinous crimes.

In raids carried out in Gizri and Ferozeabad areas, four men identified as Akbar Ali, Malik Naveed, Muhammad Ayyaz and Noor Muhammad were caught on charges of involvement in operating drug dens in their areas.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were said to have been found on the suspects, who were handed over to local police for further legal action.