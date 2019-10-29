SSGC elects 11 directors

KARACHI: An extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) shareholders elected 11 directors for a term of three years, a statement said on Monday.

The SSGC’s board of directors elected included Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Raziuddin Monem, Faisal Bengali, Nida Rizwan Farid, Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, Dr Sohail Razi Khan, Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Zuhair Siddiqui, Ayaz Dawood, Sher Afgan Khan and Capt Fazeel Asghar (Retd), it added.

The directors were elected unopposed in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. Shareholders, senior management and SSGC executives attended the extraordinary general meeting.