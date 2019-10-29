close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

SSGC elects 11 directors

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

KARACHI: An extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) shareholders elected 11 directors for a term of three years, a statement said on Monday.

The SSGC’s board of directors elected included Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Raziuddin Monem, Faisal Bengali, Nida Rizwan Farid, Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, Dr Sohail Razi Khan, Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Zuhair Siddiqui, Ayaz Dawood, Sher Afgan Khan and Capt Fazeel Asghar (Retd), it added.

The directors were elected unopposed in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. Shareholders, senior management and SSGC executives attended the extraordinary general meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business