Weekly SPI up 0.18 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based weekly inflation ended October 24, 2019 for the combined consumption group, increased 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 129.68 points against 129.45 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100, covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.35 percent increase, as it went up to 133.35 points during the week under review from 132.89 points last week. SPI for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 17.41 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 16.63 percent. Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.31 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.11 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 18 items during the week under review registered increase, seven declined, while prices of the remaining 26 items remained unchanged.