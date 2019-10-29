Electronics dealers’ protest today

KARACHI: The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) has announced to join All Pakistan Traders Association and all the markets in Karachi would observe complete shutter down strike on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday October 30, 2019.

KEDA President Rizwan Irfan said that wrong policies and the government’s apathy towards the problems being faced by the business community had significantly reduced business activity in the country.

The business community could not afford to pay any additional tax, as inflation and devaluation of the local currency had already hit them hard, he said.

The country’s business community will observe a two-day shutter down strike on October 29 and 30 against the imposition of taxes, he said, and warned to expand the protest, if the condition of presenting a CNIC copy for buying and selling of goods is not withdrawn.

Rizwan said that the demands were the same, which they had been pushing since the announcement of the federal budget. “The authorities are only using delaying tactics and they have not met any of our demands.”