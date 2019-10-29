close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Gold prices rise Rs500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola on Monday. An announcement by the Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates rose to Rs88,000/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold moved up Rs429 to Rs75,446. However, bullion prices in the international market dropped $2/ounce to $1,502/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.

