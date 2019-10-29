ICI Pakistan profit rises 53 percent in Q1

ICI Pakistan net profit increased 53 percent to Rs835 million during the first quarter ended September 30, 2019, with an EPS of Rs9.05, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs545 million with an EPS of Rs5.83 during the three months ended September 30, 2018. It did not announce any interim dividend for the period under review.

Consolidated results of the company’s subsidiaries’, including ICI Pakistan PowerGen, Cirin Pharmaceuticals, and NutriCo Morinaga, net turnover for the period increased 9.0 percent to Rs14.516 billion compared to the same period last year, due to improved performance across businesses.

Cost of sales increased to Rs11.668 billion from Rs11.090 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated operating result at Rs1.639 million is higher by 59 percent in comparison to the same period last year, on the back of improved margins in polyester, soda ash and chemicals and agri sciences businesses. Further, improvement in operating results of the Life Sciences Business was on the back of favourable operational efficiencies and improved sales mix.