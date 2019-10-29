FFCL profit up 46 percent in Jan-Sept 2019

KARACHI: Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited net profit went up 46 percent to Rs12.468 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs9.80, a bourse filing said on Monday.

The company earned Rs8.525 billion with EPS of Rs6.70 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2018.

The company announced interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30,2019 at Rs2.20/share which is equivalent to 22 percent. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs5.35/share which is equivalent to 53.5 percent.

Net turnover increased 3.0 percent in the nine months to Rs73.022 billion from Rs70.677 billion in January-September 2018. During the period, the company produced 1,861 thousand tons of Sona Urea, whereas off take was recorded at 1,773 thousand tons.

Finance cost of the company went up 40 percent to Rs1.654 billion during the nine months, from Rs1.183 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, amid working capital requirement along with higher interest rates during the period.

Arif Habib Limited in their analysis said, “The company booked effective taxation at 32 percent in Q3CY19 (Q3CY18: 36 percent).”

Atlas Honda half year profit falls 27 percent Rs1.412 billion

Atlas Honda net profit fell 27 percent to Rs1.412 billion in the half year ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs11.38, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs1.941 billion with EPS of Rs15.65 during the half year ended September 30, 2018.

Atlas Honda announced interim dividend for the half year ended September 30, 2019 at Rs6.5/share which is equivalent to 65 percent.

The company’s profit fell 24 percent to Rs570 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs4.60. It earned Rs746 million with EPS of Rs6.02 in the corresponding quarter last year.