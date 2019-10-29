ADB approves $75 million loan for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday agreed to loan $75 million to the Sindh government to improve infrastructure in educational institutions and promote quality learning in the province.

ADB approved the loan for a project that will help improve the quality, accessibility, and gender responsiveness of the secondary education system and infrastructure in the province. “Given the province’s strategic location, economic importance, and young workforce, Sindh has the potential to transform itself into a key driver of economic growth and development in Pakistan,” ADB Principal Education Specialist for Central and West Asia Norman LaRocque said in a statement. “Efforts to improve the education system and infrastructure in the province are important to ensuring that graduates have the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute productively to the country’s growth and development.” Total cost of the project is $82.5 million, with the government contributing $7.5 million. The project is expected to the completed by the end of 2025.

The Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project will finance the construction of about 160 new secondary school blocks within existing government school compounds, largely in 10 districts in southern Sindh. The new blocks will feature gender-responsive features such as separate sanitation facilities and separate prayer rooms for females. They will also be fitted with solar power. Secondary school blocks will be managed by private partners under the government’s education management organizations program. The project will also improve teaching capacity in five key subjects, namely English, mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics, through the introduction of a teacher training and mentoring program using information and communication technology and state-of-the-art laboratory equipment in selected schools. The province’s secondary education examination system will be improved by increasing its emphasis on critical thinking, by the provision of new technology, and by capacity development for examination board assessors and staff.