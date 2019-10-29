Sindh invites proposal to develop,operate Dhabeji economic zone

KARACHI: Sindh government invited proposals from investors to develop and operate Dhabeji special economic zone, envisaged as a priority project under the $60 billion Chinese-funded development framework, an official said on Monday.

The said Sindh Economic Zone Management Company, the custodian of provincial special economic zone, invited proposals for the development and operation of Dhabeji project through an advertisement published in leading national and international newspapers. The provincial government launched the special economic zone in district Thatta near Port Qasim.

The Dhabeji special economic zone consists on 1,530 acres of land. The project has already been declared as a priority special economic zone by the government under the industrial cooperation phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The project will offer state of the art infrastructure, utilities at the doorsteps and easy access to the ports of Karachi – Karachi Port and Port Qasim – and the main railway line and to National Highway,” the official said in a statement. “This most viable and well connected industrial zone of the region provides a gateway to Central Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa.” The CPEC kick-started five years back concentrating mainly on construction of roads and motorways and power plants to ensure energy security in the wake of massive power shortfall. Within a last couple of years, a series of power projects transformed the country into energy-surplus destination from the power-deficient one. CPEC framework envisaged 10,000 megawatts of production capacity. Special economic zones are the next crucial component after early harvest projects under CPEC. Initially, 27 zones were expected to be set up. The number was now reduced to nine.

China and Pakistan agreed to start the first Rashakai special economic zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operational from next month.

The Dhabeji project is expected to generate employment opportunities, create socioeconomic development and strengthen poverty alleviation in the region. “Furthermore the project will also help in boosting our exports,” the official said. The official said Dhabeji special economic zone has also been highlighted in the recent joint working group (JWG) of industrial cooperation under CPEC.

The Chinese side during the JWG appreciated the provincial government on the progress made so far. Chinese showed its satisfaction on the proposed mechanism of this project, the official said.

Sindh launched the economic zone project through international competitive bidding process as a buildup to the upcoming 10th joint coordination committee meeting between China and Pakistan which is being held in next month. The government has already been committed to provide utilities including, electricity and gas at the doorsteps of this zone and in this regard federal government budgeted Rs4 billion for a dedicated grid station.