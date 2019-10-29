Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended slightly higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The local currency closed at 155.84/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 155.88 against the greenback.

In the open market, the rupee ended unchanged at 156 to the dollar. Dealers said the rupee posted gains, as dollar supplies outmatched its demand from importers. “The adequate supply of the greenback and positive sentiment sent the currency a little higher,” a forex dealer said.

The rupee fell 12.2 percent so far this calendar year. Dealers said the local unit is expected to stay largely stable in the near-term due to reduction in the current account deficit and stable foreign exchange reserves.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in its annual report for the fiscal year 2018/19, said the rupee depreciated 24.1 percent against the dollar in the last fiscal year. A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Pakistan to conduct the first quarterly review of the country’s performance under its $6 billion extended fund facility.

The successful completion of the review would allow Pakistan to get the next tranche of around $453 million from the International Monetary Fund.