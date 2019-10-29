Index inches up as fear of political uncertainty settles

The capital market closed on a positive note on Monday following active participation from financial institutions as the fear of the “Azadi March” faded away, boosting investor sentiments, dealers said.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital, said, “The stock market continued its upward momentum with cement stocks closing at or near their upper circuit breakers on government’s decision to defer the axle load implementation policy for a year.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.61 percent or 204.13 points to close at 33,861.59 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.65 percent or 102.57 points to end at 15,840.46 points level.

Of 343 active scrips, 223 went up, 102 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 135.633 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 170.857 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stock closed bullish led by oil and banking scrips on strong earnings outlook.”

Political uncertainty and weak earnings in auto and cement sector invited midsession pressure. Surging global crude oil prices and renewed hopes for the resolution of circular debt crises amid issue of Rs200 billion sukuk bonds played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

The market which showed rather mixed trend last week, slipping by 200 points gave ample room for the investors to book available shares, which held good promise of returns.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the market showed revival on wake of political stability following government’s decision to allow the religious party to hold public rally.

The government allowed Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to hold a public meeting in Islamabad that helped fizzle out any remaining doubts about a tussle.

A trader said the overall market was positive and any fresh trigger on the economic front could further help consolidate the gains.

However, if some untoward incident happens on the political front, it might disturb the buying pattern of investors.

Analyst Danish Ladhani from JS Global said the market observed a bullish momentum throughout the day. Major positive contribution came from the cement sector as PM Imran Khan asked the Frontier Works Organisation to defer the implementation of axle load condition in a move to appease the traders.

Going forward, the market would remain choppy due to tension on the political front, and he recommended investors to book profits on strength. The highest gainers were Service Industries Limited, up Rs34.17 close at Rs717.72/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs25.25 to finish at Rs530.25/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs94.99 to close at Rs1,805.01/share, and Bhanero Textile, down Rs19.98 to close at Rs835.02/share. Pakistan International Bulk recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 12.673 billion shares. The scrip gained Re0.30 to end at Rs10.39/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in International Steels Limited, recording a turnover of 4.012 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs1.94 to end at Rs44.84/share.