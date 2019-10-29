‘Pakistan makes significant progress on FATF action plan’

KARACHI: Pakistan has made significant progress between May and September 2019 to meet the action plan items set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to show effectiveness of anti-money laundering safety regime in the country, the SBP Governor Reza Baqir said on Monday.

“There was a major rethink of the approach being taken by the authorities in early to mid 2019,” Baqir said. “Consequently, a number of steps were taken to significantly strengthen our approach to making progress on these issues.”

SBP governor was addressing a conference organised by HABIBMETRO Bank, a statement said. ADB Country Director Xiohang Yang also spoke at the event. Baqir, however, stressed for the need of putting more effort to make progress on remaining areas to ensure that “Pakistan is out of grey list in the next meeting of FATF”.

Global financial system watchdog FATF had asked Pakistan to speed up implementation of measures to mitigate the risks of money laundering and financing of terrorism till February next year to come out of grey list or to avert being blacklisted.

Baqir urged the financial sector to make efficient use of technologies for assessment of risks, controls and ongoing monitoring of financial transactions and enhance capacity by continuous training of their employees.

“Trade-based money laundering poses complex and sophisticated challenges and SBP inspection teams conducted thematic inspections of banks with respect to export and import of specific goods,” he said.

SBP governor said the central bank issued a framework for managing risks of trade- based money laundering and terrorist financing to encourage banks to effectively manage the issues.

ADB Yang said anti-money laundering (AML)/combating financing of terrorism (CFT) is a critical issue for trade finance, “which is why ADB’s trade finance program is playing an increasing role in this space”.

“ADB has a strong commitment to work with Pakistan’s banking sector and the SBP on this issue,” Yang said. “The FATF has identified enhanced capacity building/training in AML/CFT as an immediate priority requirement.

HABIBMETRO Bank President Mohsin Nathani said enhancement of AML and CFT efforts through increased awareness and strengthened systems, controls and processes is imperative for Pakistan and the banking sector.

During the conference several prominent speakers and panelists discussed the requisites and obligations with regard to AML and CFT, including terrorism financing risk assessments, transnational risks in trade based money laundering, risks posed by non-profit organisations, designated non-financial businesses and professions and ultimate beneficial ownership.