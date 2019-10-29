Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: A wildfire broke out on Monday near the renowned Getty Center in Los Angeles, forcing widespread evacuations as the flames destroyed several homes in hillside communities.

The so-called Getty Fire broke out overnight near a major freeway and quickly spread south and west, scorching 500 acres (202 hectares) and sending people fleeing in the dark. Among those forced to leave their home was Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James who tweeted that he and his family had evacuated his home in the upscale neighborhood of Brentwood during the night.

"Man these LA fires aren’t no joke," he said. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!" He later tweeted that he had found a place to accommodate the family.