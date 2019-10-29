Invalidating opinion

Through an unusual notification, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued an order to television channels instructing them that an anchorperson who regularly hosts his or her own show cannot appear as an ‘expert’ in another programme. This obviously raises a number of questions and has been immediately questioned by journalists as well as politicians, including some of the PTI’s own leaders. The problem that arises from this is how to define an ‘expert’. Also, while Pemra has said the job of a television show host is to moderate between guests in an unbiased fashion, it is not clear why giving his or her opinion in another show would prevent him/her from performing these duties.

Special Adviser to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that this is simply a reiteration of Pemra rules. That may well be the case but does nothing to justify the notification or its content. Calling in journalists to comment on a particular situation or development is a standing practice across the world. Channels around the world routinely talk to both broadcast and print media professionals to obtain their insight into a specific event. It is unclear why Pakistani journalists should be deemed incapable of giving their opinion. Many of these TV hosts have been active journalists for many years or even decades and have the experience to comment on particular areas of national life.

According to some reports and speculation, the Pemra decision stems from comments by senior judiciary against TV channels broadcasting ‘fake news’. However, while the caution against airing news which has not been properly verified is understandable and in fact a good reminder to the media of its role in society, we find it difficult to comprehend how stopping TV talkshow hosts and anchorpersons from giving their views would prevent ‘fake news’ from being spread. Asking TV channels to adopt a process of determining who is an ‘expert’ is problem in itself. Declaring that anchorpersons regardless of their background, standing or experience are not experts in any field raises even more difficulties. Pemra should no doubt be moderating content that is indeed guilty of sensationalisation. But censoring journalists will not help anything and may possibly lower the quality of TV talk shows across the country. Such unreasonable restrictions only further the fear of media freedom and dissent being stifled, especially when we just recently saw Steven Butler of the CPJ being denied entry into Pakistan. Pemra may want to rethink these instructions; regulation must never equal censorship.