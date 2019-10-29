Wales to ‘bounce back’ with third place over NZ, says Tipuric

TOKYO: Justin Tipuric says that Wales must “bounce back up and crack on” as they prepare to end their World Cup campaign by tackling New Zealand.

The Six Nations champions’ World Cup hopes were vanquished by a 19-16 semi-final defeat against South Africa in Yokohama. It meant they missed out on a chance to confirm the first all-northern hemisphere Rugby World Cup final, with England crushing the All Blacks 24 hours earlier.

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, losing 30 successive Tests against them. But the incentive is a third placed World Cup finish if they win, which would equal their best performance on a global stage for 32 years.

Friday’s clash in Tokyo is also Wales head coach Warren Gatland’s final game in charge following a 12-year reign highlighted by four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances.