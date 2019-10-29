Abbasi, Miftah’s judicial remand extended till Nov 19

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq till November 19, in LNG import agreement investigation.

The court also allowed the three to meet inside the courtroom for legal consultation. Abbasi, Ismail and Haq were produced before judge Muhammad Bashir upon expiry of their judicial remand period.

During the proceedings, the former prime minister moved two separate applications seeking his medical treatment from the hospital of his choice and live telecast of trial proceedings against him.

Abbasi also produced his medical report to the judge in which the medical board had advised for shifting him to hospital. He said he wanted to undergo a surgery and if it got delayed his health condition could deteriorate. Abbasi’s medical report stated that the former prime minster was suffering from hernia and bladder problems.

He pleaded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was conducting investigation since one and half years but it could not so far prepare a reference against him. He also said the court proceeding should be telecast live on media.

Ismail said the people who had been serving the nation were behind the bars without any charge. His lawyer said no one could be kept in jail without any reason.Haq said they were not allowed to meet each other in jail despite court orders and prayed the court to issue show-cause notice to the jail superintendent. The court, however, allowed the three to meet inside the courtroom.