Buckinghamshire, Wycombe councils adopt motion on Kashmir

LONDON: The county council of Buckinghamshire and Wycombe district council have adopted a motion that conveyed serious concerns of thousands of residents of Kashmiri heritage across Buckinghamshire about the widely reported human rights abuses and their recent escalation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The motion read: “Council believes that Buckinghamshire with its diverse citizenry and strong economy has a key role to play in maintaining good links within our diverse community. The council therefore acknowledges the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 39 which offered to assist in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict by setting up a commission of three members one to be chosen byIndia, one to be chosen by Pakistan and third to be chosen by the other two members of the commission.”

The motion, adopted by both the councils, showed serious concerns by thousands of residents of Kashmiri heritage. The motion was presented to Tori MP Steve Baker at the residence of ex-chairman of District Wycombe, leader of council councillor Martin. Leader of Wycombe District Council Katrina Wood, Mayor of Wycombe Muzammil Hussain and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

MP Steve Baker, after receiving the motion, told this correspondent that there were serious concerns of the residents of his constituency. He said the motion showed that India was violating human rights in Kashmir, adding it was not a political but human rights issue. He can pass this motion to foreign secretary and other concerned quarters of the government to help them resolve the Kashmir issue.

The MP said: “I know that India is committing the violations at the Line of Control (LoC), which is horrifying case of violation. It’s really terrible and shocking, people under curfew facing shortage of medicine, food and basic necessities.”

He said thousands of residents of this constituency have relatives and families in Kashmir and their concerns about human rights violation were very true, “so we as government need to understand the seriousness of the issue”.

He said the successive governments were in a position to resolve the conflict between India and Pakistan but they didn’t. “If it is true that India has been using cluster bombs against civilians in Kashmir then this alone constitutes a significant human rights violation,” he added. He assured that he will raise voice against the human rights violations by India in Kashmir.

Talking to this correspondent, leader of the council Martin said India was clearly violating human rights in Kashmir, adding: “We all are standing with the residents whose relatives and families are in Kashmir where they are living under curfew”.

Speaking on the occasion, the host of the ceremony and motivator of the motion, Councillor Mehboob Hussain Bhatti, said: “I feel proud that Tory party’s councils have adopted the motion”. He demanded that India should restore Article 370 immediately and allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to self determination.It is worth mentioning here that Buckinghamshire county council and Wycombe district are the only Tory councils that have adopted such motions in the country.