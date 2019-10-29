Three civilians hurt in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least three people were injured when Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The Indian army targeted civilian population in Bagsar Sector at the LoC which left three people, including a woman injured, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.It said: “Indian Army troops unprovoked fire in Bagsar Sector along LOC targeting civilian population. 3 innocent civilians including a woman residents of Village Mendika, Teh Samani District Bhimber got injured.”