Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Two injured in shooting near French mosque

A
Agencies
October 29, 2019

PARIS: A suspect had been arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring two elderly men who caught him trying to set fire to a mosque’s door in France.

The regional governor said the alleged gunman was quickly detained at his home in another area after the incident in the south-western town of Bayonne.The suspect’s identity has not been made public. His motive is not immediately known. Police secured the area around the mosque. The victims, aged 74 and 78, are in hospital.

