MPs block Johnson’s bid for December 12 election

LONDON: British lawmakers on Monday blocked an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold an early general election on December 12, as he sought to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

A total of 299 MPs voted in support of his proposal, with 70 against, but he did not secure the backing of the two-thirds of the 650 MPs required by law to pass the motion. The Labour Party largely abstained.

“Because the majority required has not been reached, the noes have it,” House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said after the result was announced.An exasperated Johnson in response said the electorate would find the situation “utterly bewildering” and vowed to end the “paralysis” over Britain’s departure from the European Union. “One way or another, we must proceed to an election,” he told MPs.

“Later on this evening the government will give notice of presentation of a short bill for an election on December 12 so we can finally get Brexit done.“This house cannot any longer keep this country hostage. Millions of families and businesses cannot plan for the future,” he said.

Johnson’s new motion, expected to be debated and voted on Tuesday (today), is expected to propose that a call for an early election can be passed by a simple majority.Johnson runs a minority Conservative government. He is pushing for a general election to try to secure a majority in parliament which would enable him to get the required support to approve his divorce deal with Brussels.

EU leaders earlier on Monday approved a third extension to the Brexit process until January 31, 2020. Johnson begrudgingly accepted this but urged them not to grant any more time after that.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020,” said Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, which represents member states.

“The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” he said, after ambassadors met in Brussels to approve the extension.According to a copy of the agreement seen by AFP, if Prime Minister Boris Johnson convinces the UK parliament to approve an amicable divorce accord before next year, Brexit could be on November 30 or December 31.

But in the meantime London must nominate a senior official to serve on the next European Commission and must agree that the withdrawal agreement it struck last month will not now be renegotiated, according to the EU text.