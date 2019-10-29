‘Blackmailing’ for NRO won’t work: PM on Azadi March

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led protest march a blackmailing tactic and categorically said “corrupt elements” would not get NRO, no matter, they hold march or resort to any other “blackmailing”.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the groundbreaking of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib on Monday, the Prime Minister said the organisers of the march were scared of the successes of the government on the economic front and wanted to disrupt the implementation of policies which had started producing positive results.

Khan said the first year was difficult for the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government but now the country was rapidly moving forward as a result of its policies. He said world institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank had acknowledged the government’s reforms agenda and the economic stability achieved by the country.

He said government’s efforts for ease of doing business had been acknowledged by the World Bank which had declared Pakistan the top performer in the sub-continent and on the sixth position in the world.

Khan said the world was now expressing interest to invest in Pakistan due to steps taken by the government for ease of doing business. He expressed satisfaction that traders had agreed to fixed tax and talks on the matter were being held with them.

The Prime Minister said inflation rate in the first year of the PTI government was less than the price hike recorded in the first years of both the PPP and the PML-N regimes.

About the ailment of Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister said the federal and provincial governments were making their utmost efforts to provide the best medical care to the PML-N supremo.

Khan said the state of Medina was the most successful model as its foundation was laid amongst others on the principle of rule of law. He said: “We will also ensure rule of law and equal applicability of law for all irrespective of their stature in the society.”

About the uplift of education sector, the Prime Minister assured the provision of maximum resources for the promotion of education. He said the government had decided to construct educational institutions on the land of Auqaf. “We will make Pakistan a PML-N supremo. Khan said the state of Medina was the most successful model as its foundation was laid amongst others on the principle of rule of law. He said: “We will also ensure rule of law and equal applicability of law for all irrespective of their stature in the society.”

About the uplift of education sector, the Prime Minister assured the provision of maximum resources for the promotion of education. He said the government had decided to construct educational institutions on the land of Auqaf. “We will make Pakistan a knowledge economy.”

The Prime Minister appreciated the step of laying the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak saying it was the best honour for him.

Khan also expressed commitment to mainstream religious seminaries and equip their students with the contemporary education.Abhorring the class-based education system, the Prime Minister said a single uniform system and curricula would be introduced to promote harmony and unity in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Monday an extensive public awareness campaign should be launched against child abuse to eradicate that crime. While chairing a meeting in Lahore to review law and order situation in Punjab, he referred to the incidents of child abuse in Kasur and Chunian and said he was deeply grieved over the occurrences.—News Desk