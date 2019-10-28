Stevenson wins vacant WBO crown

LOS ANGELES: Shakur Stevenson won his first title on Saturday, easily beating Joet Gonzalez by a unanimous decision in a 125 pound grudge match between two undefeated fighters.

The 22-year-old Stevenson claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization title and became the first boxer from the 2016 US Rio Olympic team to win a major title.

Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) not only won on all three of the judges’ scorecards, but each gave him all but one round in the 12-round featherweight fight in Reno, Nevada.

The bad blood between the fighters continued afterwards with Gonzalez rejecting Stevenson’s attempt in the ring to make peace with his family.