Mon Oct 28, 2019
October 28, 2019

Stevenson wins vacant WBO crown

Sports

LOS ANGELES: Shakur Stevenson won his first title on Saturday, easily beating Joet Gonzalez by a unanimous decision in a 125 pound grudge match between two undefeated fighters.

The 22-year-old Stevenson claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization title and became the first boxer from the 2016 US Rio Olympic team to win a major title.

Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) not only won on all three of the judges’ scorecards, but each gave him all but one round in the 12-round featherweight fight in Reno, Nevada.

The bad blood between the fighters continued afterwards with Gonzalez rejecting Stevenson’s attempt in the ring to make peace with his family.

