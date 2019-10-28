ZTBL players seek golden handshake

ISLAMABAD: As serving their respective departments got difficult by each passing day for the cricketers following closure of teams, some leading regular job-holder players have appealed to the ZTBL management to consider their cases sympathetically by offering them golden handshake, if at all they have decided to close down their sports departments.

No less than three cricketers, who are holding regular jobs with the ZTBL, have approached ‘The News’, lodging an appeal with the bank chairman and managing director to look into their cases sympathetically.

“Look we have served ZTBL through thick and thin and helped the bank to emerge as one of the leading cricket-playing departments and banks in the country. It is because of cricketers’ effort that the bank stayed at the limelight of national sports scene. Now when the government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided not to recognise departmental cricket anymore, cricketers especially those having regular jobs are facing multiple problems. The bank’s management is making working miserable for a good number of cricketers and are expecting them to do those duties for which they were never trained of.”

Another cricketer, who is also having regular job with the ZTBL, claimed when he started playing cricket and on the course even have played for the country also, he never have thought of being asked to work as a peon.

“We all request the ZTBL administration and the prime minister that instead of disgracing these leading cricketers or looking for ways and means to force them to leave the job, the management should give the option of golden handshake. By that way at least we would have something to look at for our future. This is true in the case of those, who have already served the bank for a good number of years now,” he said.

According to an estimate, over 500 cricketers and a good number of support staff that is associated with these departments or are serving there in any capacity are facing the risk of losing their jobs in case they go on to close down their sports departments. For regular staffers, the only viable and decent way seems to be offering them the golden handshake.

“When I was CEO ZTBL, we offered golden handshake to many employees. I have employed some leading cricketers in that era. So offering golden handshake is nothing new and could well be offered to all those cricketers who have regular jobs with the bank,” Col (r) Javed Zahoor, when contacted, said.

He added that these cricketers owe respect and a better deal. “They served the bank for many years as such deserve better and respectable dealing even if their services as a cricketer are no more required. Golden handshake seems to be the best option.”